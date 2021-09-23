Judge decides Letecia Stauch case will go to trial

UPDATE: Judge Gregory Werner has decided the case against Letecia Stauch will go to trial.

Thursday morning’s legal proceeding lasted less than 30 minutes before Judge Werner made the decision.

Stauch will be required to enter a plea on November 4 at 1:30 p.m. She remains in the El Paso County Jail without bond.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday morning, a judge will decide if the case against Letecia Stauch will go to trial. Stauch is accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch.

Gannon was reported missing in January 2020. At first, Stauch said her stepson went to play at a friend’s house and did not return. Then, after weeks of searching in Colorado Springs, his remains were found in Florida. According to investigators, Gannon had been shot and stabbed multiple times.

Stauch’s status hearing is set for 9 a.m. with Judge Gregory Werner. FOX21’s Lauren Scharf will be at the hearing and will provide updates via Twitter.

LIVE UPDATES:

BREAKING: Judge Werner said the court has found that there is enough proof presumption great to bind this case to trial. #LeteciaStauch is being asked to be in court on November 4 at 1:30 p.m. to enter a plea. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) September 23, 2021

Judge Werner began the hearing with the summary of law and by recapping the evidence that was presented during Sept. 9’s preliminary hearing. Stauch chose not to be present during that legal proceeding.

Evidence included a body, which was later identified as Gannon, that was found in a suitcase under a bridge that was wrapped in a blanket. A bullet was found in his skull. Investigators later discovered blood spatter in Gannon’s bedroom, which led them to believe Gannon was killed in his bedroom and was moved to the garage.

In addition, investigators said Stauch rented a budget van and used a suitcase to move Gannon’s body from Colorado to Pensacola, Florida on Feb. 1, 2020. Stauch’s 17-year-old daughter tagged along on the trip. On the morning of Feb. 4, 2020, Stauch allegedly dropped the suitcase, with Gannon’s body inside, off Escambia River Bridge then traveled to Orlando and ultimately to South Carolina where she would later be arrested.

#LeteciaStauch just appeared on WebEx. She is wearing an orange jumpsuit and has her hair covering her shoulders. She is standing in the jail cell with a black mask on. Judge is now here! "Ms. Stauch can you hear me?" Yes, sir. "You have a right to be here?" Yes, sir. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) September 23, 2021

Stauch has appeared for her hearing via WebEx. The prosecution, as well as Gannon Stauch’s parents, are in the courtroom.

