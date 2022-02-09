HAPPENING NOW: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the run after double homicide

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A possibly “armed and dangerous” suspect is on the run after authorities say he was connected to a double homicide.

Casey Michael Devol is described as a white man, 5’10”, 235lbs.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information on locating Devol after a double homicide in the Franktown area of Douglas County.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, deputies responded to the location and located the bodies of a man and woman.

The victims’ names are not being released, pending official identification by the Douglas County Coroner.

If you see Devol or his vehicle, contact 911 immediately as authorities believe he could be armed and dangerous.

If you have pertinent information about the crime, call the Major Crimes Tip line at (303) 660-7579.