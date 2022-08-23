COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night.

On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and tried to render aid, but the man died from his injuries.

The Coroner’s office identified the victim as 36-year-old Jeremy Diaz from Lancaster, Ohio. Diaz’s death is being investigated as a homicide by CSPD.

Diaz’s death is the 32nd homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. CSPD investigated 22 homicides this time last year.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.