Gunnison man convicted of digging up federal land with bulldozer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Gunnison man has been convicted of depredation of federal property after he dug up about three acres of it with a bulldozer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said Robert Allen was convicted Wednesday. Allen was originally indicted in 2016, but evaded arrest for nearly two years, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Allen dug up about three acres of federal land in Saguache County between July 24, 2013, and May 22, 2014. He claimed to be legally prospecting federal land, but received four official notices saying he was violating the law and directing him to stop, according to prosecutors. When he refused to stop, charges were filed against him.

Allen will be sentenced on November 4.