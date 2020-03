COLORADO SPRINGS — An El Paso County jury delivered a guilty verdict in the murder trial of 32-year-old Emilio Espinoza on Friday.

Espinoza shot and killed 24-year-old Alexsander Warfield in Colorado Springs on January 18, 2019. The shooting happened on LaShell Avenue, which is northeast of South Academy and B Street.

Alexsander Warfield was shot and killed in November 2019.

Espinoza will return to court for sentencing on April 9.