Girl injured in overnight shooting at Cottonwood Creek Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A girl was seriously injured in a shooting at Cottonwood Creek Park in northern Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the park on Rangewood Drive. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the girl was in a car with three other girls when she was shot.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for a teen boy in connection with the shooting. The boy is wanted on four counts of attempted murder, according to police.

