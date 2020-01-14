EPCSO: Fugitive with ‘no regard for life’ is top priority

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — After police identified the suspect in Saturday’s officer-involved shooting, the public realized he’s been a wanted fugitive for months.

Since September 2019, 35-year-old Randy Bishop has made it to the top of the Pikes Peak Most Wanted List.

During a traffic stop Saturday, Jan. 10, Bishop shot the officer who pulled him over, drove off and got in another crash.

“Traffic stops are one of the most dangerous things law enforcement can do,” said Kirby. “When you are going to a call for service for an assault in progress or a domestic violence [call], your awareness is already heightened because of the call type you are responding to.”

Before that in November 2019, police finally had him in their grasp and he was taken to the hospital for one last check-up before jail when he assaulted a detective and took his gun and fired it in the hospital.

“We’ve seen an individual who has no regard for life, regardless of whether that is a law enforcement life or a citizens life,” said El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jackie Kirby. “That is what makes him a danger to our community.”

Kirby said they have dedicated all their resources to finding Bishop.

“That actually takes away from the ability to respond more timely to other calls for service but we have to prioritize,” Kirby said.

The officer hurt on Saturday is expected to recover.

If you’ve seen him call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-520-6666.