(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a house fire and double homicide that occurred on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, near Howard.

According to a press release from FCSO, around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a structure fire in the 8300 block of County Road 4 near Howard. While on a neighborhood canvas linked to the fire investigation, a deputy noticed the door of a home in the 4000 block of CR 4 was left open.

When the deputy approached the open door, they saw what appeared to be a person on the floor with obvious injuries. The deputy entered the home and tried to render medical aid but determined the person was dead.

A second body was then discovered, also with traumatic injuries, FCSO said. It is unknown at this time whether the house fire and double murder are connected, but they are under investigation.

FCSO said there appears to be no threat to the community.