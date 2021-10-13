Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.– On Friday, Oct. 8, around 6:30 a.m., deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched sent to the Howard Fire Station after receiving a report of a shooting.

A male victim drove himself to the fire station to report that he had been shot in the back of the head with a .410 shotgun and that his assailant was his brother.

The victim named Judson Embry was taken to a hospital to receive treatment.

Deputies attempted to contact the suspect by visiting an address in the 10600 block of Highway 50 in Howard, Colo. After a standoff, Jay Embry was arrested. Embry is being held at the Fremont County Detention Center on a no bond hold, pending judicial review.

He has been charged with the following:

Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree

First degree Assault

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Reckless endangerment