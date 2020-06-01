Fremont County Sheriff’s Office busts illegal marijuana grow with estimated value of $2.5 million

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Fremont County deputies raided an illegal marijuana grow and extraction lab in western Fremont County on Tuesday, May 26.

According to Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies seized more than 500 marijuana plants, 75 pounds of processed marijuana products, two firearms, and a hash oil extraction system. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is 2,500,000.

Deputies say the investigation is continuing and no further information is available.