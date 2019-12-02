Live Now
Frazee trial: Krystal Lee Kenney in court Monday for review hearing

Krystal Kenney Colorado Springs Police Department

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Krystal Lee Kenney, the key witness in the murder trial of Patrick Frazee, will appear in court Monday.

Kenney, who said in court that she now uses the name Krystal Lee, previously pled guilty to tampering with evidence. As part of the plea deal, she agreed to testify against Frazee.

In her testimony, Kenney said she was Frazee’s mistress, and she drove from Idaho to help clean up the crime scene after Frazee killed Berreth.

Frazee was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kenney will appear in Teller County court for a review hearing at 11 a.m. Monday. During the hearing, she will either be sentenced, or will learn the date of her sentencing.

When she is sentenced, she faces up to three years behind bars.

