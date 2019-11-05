Frazee Trial: Day three of testimony

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Testimony continues Tuesday in the murder trial of Patrick Frazee at the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek.

Frazee is accused of killing his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, last Thanksgiving. He’s also accused of asking Krystal Kenney, a nurse from Idaho, to help him kill Berreth.

On Friday, a jury was seated, opening statements were heard, and the first witness, Kelsey’s mother, took the stand.

Monday, nine other witnesses testified, including Kelsey’s older brother, her next-door neighbor, a Safeway employee, Kelsey’s manager, three Woodland Park police officers, an Ent Credit Union employee, and an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy.

I’ve been asked how #Frazee is reacting throughout the course of the trial. He really hasn’t shown any type of emotion. He keeps on just looking up and down while taking notes. https://t.co/QMpeYRScdn — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) November 5, 2019

On Tuesday, the jury saw pictures of Frazee at Kelsey’s doorway multiple times the day she disappeared. The photos were obtained by an investigator for the District Attorney’s office.

On November 22, the day Kelsey went missing, her next-door neighbor received a total of 22 notifications from her security camera, which faced Berreth’s front door. Of those 22 notifications, Frazee was captured on camera 11 times.

Frazee’s defense put pressure on the investigator, noting that Frazee isn’t seen holding a black box in any of the 11 images. Prosecutors believe Frazee killed Kelsey and then put her body inside a black box, which he later put in the back of his truck.

The 11 images were also shown to jurors during opening statements. Frazee’s defense told jurors that his clothing didn’t have any signs of blood in any of the images.

This story will be updated.

