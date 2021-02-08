Fourth person dies in southern Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A shooting that killed four people in southern Colorado Springs last week is being investigated as a domestic violence incident, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a fourplex on Loomis Avenue, which is just north of Fort Carson. When deputies arrived, they found three people dead and one injured. The injured person was taken to the hospital, where they died Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said they are investigating the deaths as a triple homicide and a suicide. They said it appears to be a domestic violence incident.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the victims’ names until all next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-6666.