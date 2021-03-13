Four suspects arrested in repeat car theft across Colorado Springs

Four adults were arrested in connection with a pattern of stolen cars near downtown Colorado Springs Thursday and Friday.

In early March 2021, detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit identified several car thefts centering in the downtown area. MVTU detectives worked with Colorado Springs patrol officers and crime analysts to identify eight adults and one juvenile involved in stealing cars throughout the Colorado Springs.

All the individuals knew each other and were trading cars among themselves. The investigation also led to additional charges for two of the adult suspects who were recently arrested and already in custody.

Seven stolen cars were recovered during this investigation so far.

Adult suspects arrested include Kaleb Rosinski, Michael Lee, Lupe Hernandez, Zane Bragg, Jeremiah Tankersley, and Phillip Deardorf.