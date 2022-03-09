PUEBLO, Colo. — Four people are behind bars after police connected them to a batch of stolen vehicles, guns, and illegal drugs.

Authorities recovered two stolen vehicles, one stolen motorcycle, and one stolen trailer.

One man was charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Chop Shop Activities, and Theft. Authorities also arrested a woman who was connected to the case and charged her with Motor Vehicle Theft.

Local parole officers also recovered stolen guns and nearly a pound of narcotics. Another man and woman were arrested in connection to those crimes. According to police, both suspects had several warrants.

Authorities have not identified any of the suspects who were arrested.