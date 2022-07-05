COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday afternoon near North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Officers say when they responded to the scene they learned it was a personal robbery, which occurred in a parking lot in the 4300 block of North Academy, just east of the Chapel Hills Mall.

They say the victim and the suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

But surveillance footage revealed four unknown men held a victim at gunpoint, pistol-whipped that person, then stole property from their vehicle.

Police say there is no identifiable suspect information at this time.