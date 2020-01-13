Four detained after shots fired in southeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four people were taken into custody after a report of shots fired in southeastern Colorado Springs early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said around 1 a.m., they got a call about shots fired on Astrozon Boulevard just west of Powers Boulevard. When officers arrived, they saw a car containing at least two people. The two people matched the description of suspects involved in multiple robberies within the past day, according to police.

Police chased the car to the area of Aviation Way and Astrozon Boulevard, where the occupants abandoned it.

Police said they eventually took four people into custody. There’s no word yet on how many will be charged or what charges they will face.