Four arrested in connection with Ivywild homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in the Ivywild area of Colorado Springs last month.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. September 9 in the area of Tejon Street and Brookside Street. The victim, 18-year-old James Hardy, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police said Friday that a 16-year-old boy is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting. Because he is a juvenile, his name is not being released.

Police said three other suspects–19-year-old Xavier Montez, 42-year-old Catalina Barajas, and a 17-year-old-boy–were also arrested Wednesday. They are each charged with accessory to first-degree murder.