Four arrested in connection with drug investigation in Rockrimmon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four people have been arrested in connection with a drug investigation in the Rockrimmon area, according to police.

Police said in July, they got several complaints about suspected narcotic activity at a home on Aspen Glen Lane, which is in the area of Centennial Boulevard and Alleghany Drive.

On Tuesday, officers got a call about a suspicious car on Tech Center Drive. They went to the scene and arrested 22-year-old Matthew Bowen on narcotics charges, according to police. Police said Bowen had been associated with the address on Aspen Glen Lane.

The next day, officers arrested three other suspects in the neighborhood. Nathan Cea and Amanda Blansett, both 26, were arrested on warrants. Samantha Bowen, 27, was arrested on a warrant and additional narcotics charges.

Police said the owner of the home is cooperating with the investigation.