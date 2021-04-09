Four arrested in Colorado Springs robbery pattern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies across Colorado Springs over the past two months, according to police.
Three of the suspects were arrested after exchanging gunfire with police in a chase through the city after a robbery on Monday. Those suspects were identified as Corey Roque, 26, Keiandre Shelton, 20, and Bryan Rodriguez, 20.
The fourth suspect, 21-year-old Isaac Lara-Rodriguez, has also been arrested.
Police said the men are facing charges in connection with the following robberies:
February 3 – home invasion on Gomer Avenue
March 3 – 7 Eleven at 330 South Academy Boulevard
March 3 – Loaf N Jug at 4770 Drennan Road
March 11 – Diamond Shamrock at 432 North Circle Drive
March 24 – Kum and Go at 3025 Hancock Expressway
March 26 – Walgreens at 303 South Circle Drive
March 28 – 7 Eleven at 210 West Fillmore Street
March 29 – 7 Eleven at 310 West Uintah Street
March 29 – 7 Eleven at 825 North Nevada Avenue
March 29 – T-Mobile at 373 East Fillmore Street
April 2 – 7 Eleven at 450 North Murray Boulevard
April 2 – Kum and Go at 2410 North Academy Boulevard
April 5 – 7 Eleven at 3004 West Colorado Avenue
Police said Roque is charged with one count of aggravated robbery. Shelton and Rodriguez are each charged with eight counts of aggravated robbery and one count of first-degree kidnapping. Lara-Rodriguez is charged with seven counts of aggravated robbery.