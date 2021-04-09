Four arrested in Colorado Springs robbery pattern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies across Colorado Springs over the past two months, according to police.

Three of the suspects were arrested after exchanging gunfire with police in a chase through the city after a robbery on Monday. Those suspects were identified as Corey Roque, 26, Keiandre Shelton, 20, and Bryan Rodriguez, 20.

The fourth suspect, 21-year-old Isaac Lara-Rodriguez, has also been arrested.

Police said the men are facing charges in connection with the following robberies:

February 3 – home invasion on Gomer Avenue

March 3 – 7 Eleven at 330 South Academy Boulevard

March 3 – Loaf N Jug at 4770 Drennan Road

March 11 – Diamond Shamrock at 432 North Circle Drive

March 24 – Kum and Go at 3025 Hancock Expressway

March 26 – Walgreens at 303 South Circle Drive

March 28 – 7 Eleven at 210 West Fillmore Street

March 29 – 7 Eleven at 310 West Uintah Street

March 29 – 7 Eleven at 825 North Nevada Avenue

March 29 – T-Mobile at 373 East Fillmore Street

April 2 – 7 Eleven at 450 North Murray Boulevard

April 2 – Kum and Go at 2410 North Academy Boulevard

April 5 – 7 Eleven at 3004 West Colorado Avenue

Police said Roque is charged with one count of aggravated robbery. Shelton and Rodriguez are each charged with eight counts of aggravated robbery and one count of first-degree kidnapping. Lara-Rodriguez is charged with seven counts of aggravated robbery.