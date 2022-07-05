FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Fountain woman is under arrest after confirming she had engaged in a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy.

On June 27, 2022, the Fountain Police Department began an investigation into a report of sexual assault on a 13-year-old child. Through further investigation, detectives learned 31-year-old Andrea Serrano was having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy.

Serrano was arrested on July 5 after confirming the nature of her relationship with the 13-year-old. She was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child. Her first appearance in court is set for July 27.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation, you are encouraged to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719) 390-5555. To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.