Fountain Police searching for Hibbard Park robbery suspects

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police were called to Hibbard Park on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a robbery.

Officers said the suspects walked up to a car around 4:15 p.m., brandished weapons and took items from them before fleeing on foot from the park.

The first suspect is described as an 18- 22-year-old black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue bandana. The second suspect is described as an 18-22-year-old white male with longer hair and a dark color hooded sweatshirt.

We are asking all citizens with surveillance cameras in a few block areas of Hibbard Park to check their footage between the hours of 4:00 p.m and 5:00 p.m. for any possible video or pictures of the suspects or anything that seemed suspicious during that time.

Anyone with information, or is a witness to this investigation, is asked to contact Lt. Matt Racine by phone or email at 719-382-4244 or mracine@fountainpd.com If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.