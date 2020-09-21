Fountain Police search for suspects in bank robbery Monday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a bank that happened on Monday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. officers were dispatched to the United Business Bank located at 410 S. Santa Fe for an armed robbery, according to Fountain Police.

Officers say the first suspect was described as a black man, between 5’10” and 6’1” with a thin build. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black long sleeved shirt, red baseball cap, orange shorts, and black tennis shoes.

The second suspect was described as black and unknown sex, between 5’8” and 5’10” with a stocky build. This suspect was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve shirt, grey sweatpants with white stripes, and black tennis shoes.

Suspect 1

Suspect 2

Suspect 2 Pictures Courtesy of Fountain Police Department

Prior to the officers arrival, the suspects left in a black sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals, has any information, or is a witness to this investigation, is asked to contact Detective Bixby by phone or email at 719-382-4264 or mbixby@fountainpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.