Fountain Police need help finding wanted fugitive

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department is asking for help locating a wanted fugitive known to frequent the Fountain area.

Officers are looking for 33-year-old Marquise Anthony Hutt. He is described as a Black man, 5’10”, and 187 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Hutt is currently wanted for second-degree assault, third-degree assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. Police say he has prior felony convictions and is possibly armed.

Hutt is known to frequent the 2200 block of Bruno Circle, in Colorado Springs, and the 6000 block of Provincial Drive, in Fountain.

Anyone with information, or is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at (719) 390-5555; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.