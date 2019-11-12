Fountain Police make arrest in recent car theft

FOUNTAIN, Colo. – On Friday, the Fountain Police Department was called to the 7000 block of Morton Drive at approximately 12:06 AM for a recent car theft.

Officers were trying to get in contact with 18-year-old Anthony Wheeler who was involved and had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Police found Wheeler sitting in the driver’s seat of a stolen car, but he refused to comply with their commands.

Wheeler avoided arrest by wedging through the patrol cars and sped away through multiple front yards. A short time later, the car Wheeler was driving was found abandoned nearby and Wheeler was nowhere to be seen.

Later that morning, around 8:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the same location because Wheeler was spotted in the area. Once he saw the officers he ran through the neighborhood.

About an hour later, a homeowner received a motion alarm from inside their home and found Wheeler in their basement. The homeowner confronted Wheeler, who then briefly barricaded himself in a bedroom. According to police, the homeowner exited the home and flagged down a deputy who was in the area searching for Wheeler.

Police said Wheeler climbed out of the window well and fled through numerous backyards.

Wheeler was later arrested with the help of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Wheeler faces multiple charges including: Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicular Eluding, Burglary, Trespassing, Theft, Resisting and Obstruction.