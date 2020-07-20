Fountain police looking for car in connection with drive-by shooting

Police are looking for this car in connection with a drive-by shooting in Fountain on July 7. / Courtesy Fountain Police Department

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain police are looking for a car they say was involved in a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. July 7 on Hadley Drive. Police said the occupants of two cars shot at each other, then left the area.

Police identified one of the involved cars as an older-model BMW 3 Series, possibly with a sunroof. A photo of the car is available above.

Anyone who recognizes this car is asked to call Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918 or email smarshall@fountainpd.com.