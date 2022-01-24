Fountain police find stolen vehicle, suspect

FOUNTAIN, Colo.– On Saturday, Jan. 22, around 10:45 a.m., Fountain Police Department officers found a vehicle in the 1100 block of South Santa Fe Road which was reported stolen out of Thornton, Colo.

Courtesy of Fountain Police Department.

Inside the vehicle was one occupant later identified to be 31-year-old Cameron Luna who was arrested without incident. He was found to have four active warrants for his arrest on the following charges: Criminal Impersonation, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Controlled Substance Possession, Theft and Motor Vehicle Theft all out of Adams and Jefferson County.

Luna was in possession of additional unlawful controlled substance as well as multiple personal and financial identification documents belonging to dozens of individuals.

He was transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and booked in on the following charges: Identity Theft, Possession Financial Transaction Device, Criminal Possession Identification Documents, Unlawful Possession Scheduled II, Motor Vehicle Theft and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.