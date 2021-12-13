Fountain Police Department arrests parole absconder

FOUNTAIN, Colo.– On Friday, Dec. 10, around 10:00 AM, detectives with the Fountain Police Department confirmed that a possible parole absconder, 31-year-old Reggie Chaisson, was at a local hotel.

Courtesy of the Fountain Police Department.

Detectives were able to confirm Chaisson’s location at the Super 8 Motel and were able to get him to exit the room. He was taken into custody without incident and has since been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Chaisson shows the following priors sentences to the Department of Corrections: