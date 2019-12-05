Fountain Police arrest two who tried to escape through holes in floor

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Windsor Ln. Wednesday morning.

Rachel Barker, 25, and Paul Barker, 37, were able to escape the mobile home through holes in the floor but were quickly taken into custody and arrested on active arrest warrants.

Rachel Barker

Barker has an outstanding warrant out of Douglas County for forgery.

Bolivar has an outstanding warrant out of El Paso County for a traffic offense.

Paul Bolivar

They both have been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

During the search warrant, a truck, trailer and three motorcycles were recovered that had been reported stolen and those owners have been notified.

This is still an active investigation. Any new information will only be released from the Public Safety Information Officer when, and if, it is appropriate. Anyone with information, or is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at (719) 390-5555; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.