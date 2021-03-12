Fountain Police arrest two suspects involved in car break-ins

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested two suspects involved in car break-ins but officers are asking for those who are victims to call them.

On Friday around 4:40 a.m. officers received a report regarding two people breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of Mesa Ridge Apartments. The suspects were still in the area of the apartments when police arrived and both suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects gained entry into approximately thirty unlocked vehicles. Among items stolen were multiple credit cards, social security cards, purses, and numerous pieces of military equipment. Officers with the Fountain Police Department were able to locate a residence in the 500 block of Quebec Street, associated with both suspects, and recovered more property belonging to residents of the Mesa Ridge Apartments and stolen firearms.

The suspects were identified as 26-year-old Jessica Grider and 27-year-old Justin Cook. Both individuals have been booked into county jails. Grider had outstanding felony warrants and Cook is being held on a parole violation. Charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.

If you believe you are a victim and/or have information regarding this incident, please call Lieutenant Matt Racine at (719) 382-4244.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.