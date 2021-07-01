Fountain Police arrest man with outstanding warrants after short pursuit

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A wanted man tries to flee in Fountain and gets slapped with two additional charges.

On Wednesday, at approximately 10:00 a.m. Fountain officers located a wanted suspect in the area of Hurley Drive and Fountain Mesa Road.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Chad Williams, who had several active felony warrants, according to police. Detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and a short pursuit ensued as Williams began fleeing into the Cross Creek neighborhood. Detectives used a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (T.V.I.) at the dead-end of Cross Creek Drive.

Williams was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on his outstanding warrants and two new charges: felony eluding and possession of schedule II controlled substance.

