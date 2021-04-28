Fountain pastor accused of sexual assault on a child

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A pastor at a Fountain church has been arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child, according to police.

Police said Kevin Troy Daniels Sr., 52, turned himself in to police on Tuesday. He is facing one count of pattern of sexual assault on a child under 15 by one in a position of trust.

Daniels is pastor of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist UCC Church, according to the church’s website. He has lived in Colorado Springs since 2009 and also serves as a chaplain for the Fountain Police Department, according to the site.

A Fountain police spokeswoman said he last served as an active chaplain more than a year ago. Fountain police will be handling the investigation despite his role, the spokeswoman said.

Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began Friday.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about Daniels, or may have been a victim, to call Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918.