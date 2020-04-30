Fountain officer ruled justified in shooting, injuring car theft suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Fountain police officer was justified in shooting and injuring a car theft suspect who fired a shot during an encounter with police in western Colorado Springs last month, according to the district attorney’s office.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. March 2 on West High Point Lane, which is in the area of Uintah Street and Mesa Road.

The investigation began just before 8 a.m., when officers responded to reports of a stolen car on East Bijou Street. Officers tracked the car to the area of West Uintah Street and Terrace Road, where they ordered the driver to get out. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Frisch of Colorado Springs, got out of the car and ran into a neighborhood, according to police.

When officers tried to contact the suspect on West High Point Lane, he fired a shot into the air, according to investigators. Because they were in a residential neighborhood, officers were concerned about a potential hostage situation if Frisch were to run into one of the homes.

Investigators said that before and after firing the shot, Frisch passed the gun from one hand to the other, and held it to his head multiple times. When Frisch raised the gun toward the officers, Fountain police Sgt. Stephen Williams fired one shot, hitting Frisch in the abdomen, according to investigators.

Frisch was taken to the hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment. When he is released, he will be charged with assault on a peace officer with a weapon, and other charges.

The district attorney’s office determined Williams acted reasonably in shooting Frisch. No charges will be filed.