Fountain man convicted of first-degree murder of his fiance gets life in prison

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On Wednesday, a Fountain man was found guilty of first-degree murder after deliberation for the death of his fiance.

Donnell Desmond Bradley was also found guilty of child abuse related to a child who was at the home when the murder was committed. Bradley was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

On August 8th, 2019, at approximately 10:55 a.m. the Fountain Police and Fire Department responded to a medical call on Patchwork Ct., in reference to an unconscious female not breathing.

When officers arrived they found 29-year-old Jeanette Ellingson dead inside the home, with significant injuries to her body. Detectives from Fountain Police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation responded and took over the investigation. The next day Bradley was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The City of Fountain extends its deepest condolences to the Ellingson family.