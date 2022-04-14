COLORADO SPRINGS — The Fountain Police Department reported the arrest of a local man after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forcee (ICAC).

FDP executed a search warrant in the 8200 Block of Silver Glen Drive before arresting 35-year-old James Chaffin on felony charges related to the Posesession and Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

RIght now, FPD Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case. If you have any information, please call Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918.

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is comprised of members from the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain Police Department and Special Agents with Homeland Security.