(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A Fountain man is under arrest for the murder of his girlfriend on Wednesday, July 26.

According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), officers responded shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a home on Mount View Lane on a report of a woman who was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home.

FPD said detectives responded to assume the investigation due to “obvious trauma and external injuries” to the woman.

On Thursday, July 27, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 29-year-old Joslyn Teetzel, of Fountain. While the coroner will determine the cause and manner of death, Teetzel’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Also on Thursday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Miles Kirby for First Degree Murder. FPD said Kirby was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center for the murder of Teetzel, who was his girlfriend and the mother of his children.

“Joslyn’s death was tragic and unnecessary, and the members of the Fountain Police Department are extremely saddened that another family must experience the never-ending pain that comes from losing someone you love,” said FPD in a press release. “Our detectives will continue to work hard to ensure justice is served and Mr. Kirby is held accountable for his actions. Unfortunately, domestic violence is extremely prevalent and often the pattern of abuse turns deadly.”

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, please reach out for help because you are not alone. TESSA of Colorado Springs is a local resource that can provide shelter, food, and many other means of support for victims of domestic violence.

You can contact them confidentially at (719) 633-3819 or you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE(7233), TTY 1-800-787-3224 or text “START” to 88788.