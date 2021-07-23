Fountain man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl he met online

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Fountain man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met while posing as a 17-year-old online, according to police.

Police said on July 14, they received a report of a man posing as a 17-year-old online and communicating with children. Police identified the suspect as Christian Michael Banks, 23. He was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of children.

Police said in one instance, he met a 14-year-old girl online, then met her in person and sexually assaulted her.

Police are working to determine if there were any other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.