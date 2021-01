FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Fountain man has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, according to police.

Police said Thomas Wirebaugh, 32, was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the CSPD Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Wirebaugh is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child – sell/publish and one count of sexual exploitation of a child – video/20+ items, according to court records.

He is being held without bond in the El Paso County jail.