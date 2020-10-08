Fountain Fire Department employee accused of sexual assault

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Fountain Fire Department employee is facing sexual assault charges, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said Dustin Vornholt of Englewood was arrested Tuesday by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with felony sexual assault and misdemeanor assault.

The alleged assault was reported to CSPD in September.

CSPD said Vornholt has been placed on unpaid administrative leave from the fire department.

CSPD is asking anyone who may have been a victim of Vornholt, or has information that could help the investigation, to call them at 719-444-7000, or call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

A photo of the suspect was not immediately available.