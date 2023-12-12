(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Carson is facing a bad-conduct discharge from the military after a court-martial for multiple specifications, including domestic violence.
According to a spokesperson from Fort Carson, SPC Dylan M. Ballard entered a guilty plea on domestic violence charges during a general court-martial on Dec. 5.
Fort Carson issued an official statement, stating, in part:
SPC Dylan M. Ballard, United States Army, was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of two specifications of domestic violence, one specification of carrying a concealed weapon, and one specification of making a false official statement in violation of Articles 128b, 114 and 107, UCMJ. The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for 270 days, to be reduced to the grade to E-1, and to be discharged from the service with a bad-conduct discharge. The sentence was consistent with the terms of a plea agreement.Brandy Gill, Garrison Public Affairs Chief, Fort Carson