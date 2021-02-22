Fort Carson soldier arrested in Colorado Springs homicide

Police investigate a fatal shooting at a home on Squawbush Ridge Grove in southeastern Colorado Springs Saturday. / Joe Swanson - FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Fort Carson soldier has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting early Saturday morning at a southeastern Colorado Springs home.

Dermont Blake, 33, was arrested Saturday. He is charged with first-degree murder, as well as two misdemeanor counts of child abuse with no injury.

A woman was killed in the shooting, which happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at a home on Squawbush Ridge Grove. That’s in the area of South Circle Drive and Delta Drive. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

According to a Fort Carson spokesperson, Blake is a sergeant stationed at the post. He has been in the Army for four years and five months.

