(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A former youth pastor who was accused of felony sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl has accepted a plea deal and will spend 60 days in jail.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), 46-year-old Gabe Geringer entered a guilty plea in April to Unlawful Sexual Contact Without Consent, which is a misdemeanor.

Geringer was originally charged with Felony Sexual Assault on a Child and Pattern of Sexual Assault on a Child in connection to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl that began in 2010, when he was her youth pastor at Fowler Christian Church.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The assault was reported to law enforcement in 2018, and PCSO detectives investigated the case. PCSO said Geringer took the plea deal after his jury trial ended in a mistrial earlier in 2023.

In addition to the jail time, Geringer was sentenced to five years probation, and must register as a sex offender for an undetermined amount of time, but for at least 10 years.

Geringer was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.