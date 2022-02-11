Former volunteer basketball coach at Galileo School of Math and Science accused of sexually assaulting a child

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police believe they have apprehended a sexual predator who preyed upon an 11-year-old girl.

In Oct. of 2021, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) initiated an investigation into a report of a Sexual Assault on a Child. The Crimes Against Children Unit continued the investigation into the report and developed information that Jalen McNeal, 19, had sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in the summer of 2021.

McNeal was arrested for Sexual Assault on a Child on Feb. 3, 2022.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that McNeal had been volunteering in a classroom and as a basketball coach at Galileo School of Math and Science since December 2021 — months after the assault.

The assault did not take place at the school.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.