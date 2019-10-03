Former VillaSport employee accused of sexually abusing more kids

21-year-old Ryan Callins of Colorado Springs has been arrested for sex assault on a child.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Ryan Callins, 22, appeared in court Thursday for a hearing and now faces more charges.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Spokeswoman Lee Richards confirms Callins, a former employee at VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa has four additional charges, which are two counts of attempted sexual assault of a child, felony 4 and two counts of attempted unlawful sexual contact of a child, felony 5.

Callins was arrested on March 28 by Colorado Springs Police Department.

He allegedly initiated sexual contact with four kids while employed at VillaSport in the Villa Kids program in the fall of 2018.

Callins preliminary hearing is set for November 14.