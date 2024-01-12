(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — A former Pueblo West middle school teacher under investigation since November of 2023 has been arrested in connection to a child sexual assault case, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO said in a press release on Friday, Jan. 12 that 48-year-old Russell Davis was arrested at his home in the city of Pueblo on numerous charges, including Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust, Unlawful Sexual Contact, Internet Luring of a Child, and Enticement of a Child.

PCSO said an Internet Crimes Against Children detective assigned to the case began investigating Davis in late November 2023, following a report of Davis having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Davis was placed on administrative leave by D70 on Nov. 28, upon learning of the report, and his employment with the district was terminated on Dec. 19.

Davis was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.