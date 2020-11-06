Former Ellicott teacher sentenced to federal prison for possession of child porn

DENVER — A former Ellicott High School teacher has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said Patrick McMahon, 30, of Colorado Springs was sentenced Monday to three years and 10 months in federal prison, followed by five years on supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution.

McMahon was put on leave from Ellicott High School when the investigation began in January 2019, according to superintendent Chris Smith. He was officially dismissed the next month. Smith said he had worked for the district since August 2017.

Smith said investigators assured the district the crime did not involve any Ellicott students, past or present.

Prosecutors said the investigation began when McMahon’s ex-wife asked Colorado Springs police to analyze his laptop. She had possession of the computer and was concerned because McMahon had previously used it to show child porn to her, according to prosecutors. Investigators searched the laptop and found that it did contain child porn, according to prosecutors.

Investigators then searched McMahon’s other electronic devices. They found child porn on a cell phone he carried at school, as well as on a desktop computer and external hard drive at his home, according to prosecutors.

McMahon was officially charged in federal court in April 2019 and pled guilty to the crime in January.