Former Colorado State University-Pueblo student connected to fatal car crash, arrested in New Jersey

Pueblo, Colo. — A 23-year-old man arrested earlier this month in New Jersey is now in the Pueblo

County Jail on a felony warrant in connection with a traffic accident that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman and seriously injured a second woman.

The three individuals were students at Colorado State University-Pueblo at the time of the accident.

Brandon Anderson-Parrado was arrested in his home state of New Jersey on Jan. 5, on a warrant for first-degree vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence, and several other traffic offenses related to the September accident in Eastern Pueblo County.

Anderson-Parrado was transported to Pueblo County on Friday, Jan. 28 and has been booked into the

Pueblo County Jail.

On Sept. 11, 2021, deputies responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident around 11:30 p.m. near Baxter and Daniel roads. An investigation determined Anderson-Parrado was driving a 2013 Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll.

One of the passengers in the vehicle, Jillian Abrian, was ejected and died at the scene. A second passenger, a 19-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries. Anderson-Parrado was treated for minor injuries.

Sheriff’s detectives investigated the accident and referred the case to the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for the filing of charges. An arrest warrant was issued for Anderson-Parrado in December.