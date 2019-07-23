Former Colorado Springs educator sentenced for sexual assault on a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A former Colorado Springs educator has been sentenced to prison after he pled guilty to sexual assault on a child.

Keean Davis, 31, pled guilty in April to sexual assault of a victim between ages 15 and 18 by one in a position of trust. He was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in prison, followed by 10 years of mandatory parole.

Davis was arrested in October. Police said he has worked as a paraprofessional educator, a cheer coach, and a security guard at several schools in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas.