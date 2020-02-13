Former Colorado police officer sentenced for possessing child porn

DENVER — A former officer with the Red Rocks Community College Police Department has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

David Delaney, 29, of Golden was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors said in June 2018, law enforcement officers from four different agencies found that Delaney’s computer was offering child pornography for distribution online. The files included videos of child exploitation, including child sexual assaults, according to prosecutors.

In July and August, officers searched Delaney’s home and seized several pieces of electronic media containing deleted child pornography.

They also found a shelf containing pictures of Delaney and a child, along with “various notes and memorabilia involving Delaney and the child,” according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said they found evidence that Delaney had “engaged in a pattern of activity involving the sexual abuse” of one child, and he was grooming another child for abuse.

Prosecutors said Delaney was an officer with the Red Rocks Community College Police Department prior to his arrest.