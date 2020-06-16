Former Aurora officer sentenced for DUI hit-and-run

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A former Aurora police officer has been sentenced to probation for a 2019 DUI crash.

Joshua Teeples, 32, was sentenced last week to 18 months probation, along with therapy, community service, court costs, and fines. Teeples pled guilty in February to driving under the influence, failure to report an accident, and careless driving.

The crash happened August 27 at Interstate 25 and Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock. Prosecutors said Teeples ran a red light and hit another car, which was shoved into a third car. Police found Teeples, along with the damaged car, at his home.

“Officers observed that Teeples had slurred speech, unsteady balance and bloodshot, watery eyes,” prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday. “Officers smelled alcohol on his breath. Teeples refused voluntary roadside tests and also refused a breath or blood test. During the booking process Teeples repeatedly asked to be allowed to call his Aurora Police watch commander and told a Castle Rock officer that ‘rules are meant to be bent.’ Teeples was combative and belligerent to the point that the officer said his ‘conduct was absolutely unacceptable and he made the booking process one of the worst booking processes in my career as an officer.'”

Teeples was fired from the Aurora Police Department on Monday.